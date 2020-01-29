Bundy lights up the track at the state titles

SUCCESS: Brody Allison and Sam Davies combined to win gold at the junior state titles in the team sprint.

CYCLING: When it comes to track cycling in this state, Bundaberg stacks up just as well as any other region.

For the second time in three years, a team involving Bundy riders is the best in the state after winning gold at the junior titles.

Brody Allison and Sam Davies, along with Emma Steven from Toowoomba, claimed top spot in the 17 team sprint.

The trio defeated a Townsville team in the final after some luck went their way.

The team originally finished third in the heats, which would have put them into the bronze medal ride off.

But a disqualification put them into the final and the team did the rest.

They won with a time of 52.036, which was almost four tenths quicker than their rivals in the final.

“The coaches were trying to hype us up (when we raced),” Allison said.

“We had a bit of a mix-matched team, but it paid off in the end.

“We had this great opportunity and managed to fulfil the dream.”

Allison has now won two gold medals in the sprint for Queensland in juniors in the past three years on the track.

He also won two bronze medals in the 500m event and the 200m event at this year’s event.

For Davies it was a fantastic result considering that he only started racing 12 months ago.

“I was nervous and didn’t have any expectations,” he said.

“We had a really good team and got away with it. We’d only trained once for that event and other teams had ridden the track a thousand times, we just had a good team.”