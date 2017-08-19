Bundy lifesavers in running for top awards

THE outstanding achievements of two Bundaberg volunteer lifesavers have been recognised.

The duo will now contest Surf Life Saving Queensland's top honours at the upcoming Awards of Excellence.

Former Summer Surf Girl Gemma Henricksen is a finalist in the Young Surf Life Saver of the Year, while Ella McCraig is in the running to take out the Breaka U14 Junior Life Saver of the Year title.

The awards acknowledge and recognise exceptional commitment to lifesaving, surf sports and youth development.

During her commitments as Summer Surf Girl, Gemma hosted and co-ordinated multiple events to raise not only money but the profile of her club. As well as the hours she spent fundraising and promoting beach safety, Gemma was a patrol captain and attended the National Leadership College.

Ella has been a member of the Bundaberg club for two years and has demonstrated dedication through her sportsmanship and willingness to not only patrol but to be on hand to provide water safety at nipper training and competitions.

Elliott Heads SLSC will also be well represented on the night, with three finalists: Scott Collins (Surf Life Saver of the Year), Craig Holden (Coach of the Year) and John Rizzo (Operations Support Person of the Year).

Moore Park SLSC's Sandi Davis is a finalist in the highly regarded Volunteer of the Year category.

Sandi was recognised as an enthusiastic member of the club who looks for ways to enhance the experience of members and the safety of the public.

The awards will take place on the Gold Coast at the Gala Ball to be held at Star Casino on August 26.