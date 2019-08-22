Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MP David Batt meets Bundaberg High School students at Queensland Parliament this week.
MP David Batt meets Bundaberg High School students at Queensland Parliament this week.
Politics

Bundy legal students study the parliamentary process

22nd Aug 2019 12:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Queensland parliamentary speaker recognised more than 30 Bundaberg State High School senior students observing proceedings on Tuesday.

Bundaberg Year 11 and 12 legal studies students visited Parliament House and had time to take a photograph with their state representative, David Batt.

Watching state parliament at about the same time was Hinkler Federal MP Keith Pitt.

Speaker Curtis Pitt told parliamentarians in Tuesday's session that they were being watched by school students from schools in Bundaberg, Nanango and Chatswood.

Mr Batt is a former Bundaberg High student who considered the visit to be "extra special”.

He said the students were given the chance to learn about the Queensland Government and the political process through a parliamentary education program.

"I feel incredibly privileged to represent Bundaberg in such an important place so it's always a highlight when the stars align and I am able to spend time with guests from Bundaberg during their visit,” he said.

"It's fantastic to see so many young people interested in politics and I hope to always provide each student with an authentic, genuine perspective on what I think government is all about.

"Speaking with students about my role as MP is something I thoroughly enjoy and if teaching staff are interested, I am available to visit classrooms in Bundaberg as part of student studies.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Stunt rider targeted in $60K truck arson attack

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Stunt rider targeted in $60K truck arson attack

    Crime Freestyle motocross rider and owner of Wide Bay FMX's has been left devastated after his passion, and second income, went up in smoke overnight.

    UPDATE: One dead in North Bundaberg crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: One dead in North Bundaberg crash

    Breaking Emergency crews on scene of single-vehicle crash

    1976 murder case mentioned in court

    premium_icon 1976 murder case mentioned in court

    Crime The accused did not appear as the matter was briefly discussed.