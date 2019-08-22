Bundy legal students study the parliamentary process

THE Queensland parliamentary speaker recognised more than 30 Bundaberg State High School senior students observing proceedings on Tuesday.

Bundaberg Year 11 and 12 legal studies students visited Parliament House and had time to take a photograph with their state representative, David Batt.

Watching state parliament at about the same time was Hinkler Federal MP Keith Pitt.

Speaker Curtis Pitt told parliamentarians in Tuesday's session that they were being watched by school students from schools in Bundaberg, Nanango and Chatswood.

Mr Batt is a former Bundaberg High student who considered the visit to be "extra special”.

He said the students were given the chance to learn about the Queensland Government and the political process through a parliamentary education program.

"I feel incredibly privileged to represent Bundaberg in such an important place so it's always a highlight when the stars align and I am able to spend time with guests from Bundaberg during their visit,” he said.

"It's fantastic to see so many young people interested in politics and I hope to always provide each student with an authentic, genuine perspective on what I think government is all about.

"Speaking with students about my role as MP is something I thoroughly enjoy and if teaching staff are interested, I am available to visit classrooms in Bundaberg as part of student studies.”