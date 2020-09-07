Lecturer receives award for overcoming Covid-19 challenges

A Bundaberg lecturer has been recognised for his efforts in innovation at an annual education awards event.

RECOGNISED for his efforts in innovation, a Bundaberg lecturer has received a special award for his strategic thinking in overcoming challenges presented by COVID-19.

CQUniversity lecturer from the School of Education and the Arts, Dr Robert Vanderburg has been awarded for building a novel literacy and numeracy curriculum for students by incorporating creative test-taking pedagogies through a digital portal.

Distributed as part of this year's vice-chancellor's awards for Exemplary Practice in Learning and Teaching, Dr Vanderburg was recognised for his work in learning innovation, student support, adaptation and scholarship.

Vice-chancellor and president, Professor Nick Klomp said as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university was forced to adapt in many way, including by delivering courses online.

He said this year's awards focused on recognising teachers who had overcome the challenges presented by thinking outside-the-box to engage with students.

"I congratulate all of this year's winners for their commitment to innovative teaching and learning," Mr Klomp said.

"CQUniversity's learning and teaching environment spans multiple locations and delivery modes and those who teach here rise to the challenges associated with teaching in such an environment to an incredibly diverse range of students."