A learner driver has been charged by police after crashing into a tree.
News

Bundy learner driver charged after crashing into tree

Ashley Clark
by
4th May 2018 7:52 AM
BUNDABERG Police have charged a learner driver with a series of offences after he crashed into a tree in the early hours of this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the 18-year-old man crashed a Ford Focus hatchback into a tree on Johns St, Bundaberg West, about 1.36am.

"The air bags were deployed and at the time police arrived on scene, only a passenger was found in the vehicle,” the QPS spokesman said.

Police caught up with the driver and he was charged with drink driving as well as other licence offences including driving unaccompanied while on a learner licence .

No one was injured in the crash.

The man will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on June 28.

Bundaberg News Mail

