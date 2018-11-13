Bundy league push: 4-match ban for not playing rep footy

Bundaberg Bear Damien Otto during this year's 47th Battalion campaign. A new recommendation is looking at strengthening the team.

Bundaberg Bear Damien Otto during this year's 47th Battalion campaign. A new recommendation is looking at strengthening the team. Kevin Farmer

LEAGUE: Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland says the time has come for players to commit to representative football.

Or face the consequences if they don't.

Ireland has proposed that players be suspended from club football, starting next year, if they don't commit to the Bundaberg Bears in the 47th Battalion in men, women and under-20.

It is one of his recommendations outlined at Sunday's annual general meeting.

Players, under the rule, would receive a four-match suspension from playing in the BRL A-grade or any other competition locally if they pulled out of representative football if selected.

The only saving grace for a player would be a doctor's certificate if the player was injured.

The past two years has seen players originally selected for a 47th Battalion squad only for them to pull out last minute, forcing the Bears to field squads not representing the strength of the competition.

"Last year we had 12 players from one club that pulled out altogether because they didn't like the coach. That is not on,” he said.

"If you are taking a second string side away you are not going to compete with the Rockies, the Sunshine Coast's and Toowoomba like we do now in the 47th Battalion.

"I just think it costs a lot of money to send a rep side away and you've got to be professional in 2018/19.”

Ireland said the team won it three times when the best players were available.

He wants it to return that way.

"If players don't want to play rep football why do they want to play club football,” he said.

"The honour to me is to play the highest level you can.

"I think we need to make sure we have players available.”

Ireland said he hoped the boards of the clubs would take action and recruit players that are committed to both club and the Bears in representative football if it went through.

The recommendation will be voted on at the next meeting for the BRL on December 2 in Childers.