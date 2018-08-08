Bundy leads the way with $71 million wastewater plant

OFFICIALLY OPEN: Mayor Jack Dempsey and Assistant Minister Julieanne Gilbert unveil the plaque at the Rubyanna Waterwaste Treatment Plant yesterday.

OFFICIALLY OPEN: Mayor Jack Dempsey and Assistant Minister Julieanne Gilbert unveil the plaque at the Rubyanna Waterwaste Treatment Plant yesterday. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THE Rubyanna Waterwaste Treatment Plant was officially opened this morning after nine years in the pipeline.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey referred to the project as a lesson in patience and perseverance, but said the state-of-the-art facility would achieve the highest environmental standards.

"(The plant) will be able to treat that wastewater into the most purified water, A1 class water, the highest standard of water efficiencies and clear water in the whole of Australia,” Mr Dempsey said.

The $71 million project was described by Downer Utilities Australia project manager Chris Lovejoy as "the best plant in Queensland” and would be a "flagship installation and reference point” for future projects.