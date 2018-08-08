Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OFFICIALLY OPEN: Mayor Jack Dempsey and Assistant Minister Julieanne Gilbert unveil the plaque at the Rubyanna Waterwaste Treatment Plant yesterday.
OFFICIALLY OPEN: Mayor Jack Dempsey and Assistant Minister Julieanne Gilbert unveil the plaque at the Rubyanna Waterwaste Treatment Plant yesterday. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Council News

Bundy leads the way with $71 million wastewater plant

Tahlia Stehbens
by
8th Aug 2018 4:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Rubyanna Waterwaste Treatment Plant was officially opened this morning after nine years in the pipeline.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey referred to the project as a lesson in patience and perseverance, but said the state-of-the-art facility would achieve the highest environmental standards.

"(The plant) will be able to treat that wastewater into the most purified water, A1 class water, the highest standard of water efficiencies and clear water in the whole of Australia,” Mr Dempsey said.

The $71 million project was described by Downer Utilities Australia project manager Chris Lovejoy as "the best plant in Queensland” and would be a "flagship installation and reference point” for future projects.

bundaberg official opening rubyanna waterwaste treatment plant state of the art
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Pollies condemn Bundy magistrate's drink-drive comments

    premium_icon Pollies condemn Bundy magistrate's drink-drive comments

    News QUEENSLAND politicians have strongly criticised a Bundy magistrate for the comments he made in court, questioning if the legal drink driving limit should go up.

    Council tight-lipped on 'asbestos dumping' investigation

    premium_icon Council tight-lipped on 'asbestos dumping' investigation

    News Council, Bundaberg Sugar refuse to answer some NewsMail questions

    'Is it a bit low?': Magistrate questions 0.05 limit

    premium_icon 'Is it a bit low?': Magistrate questions 0.05 limit

    Crime Magistrate wonders if blood alcohol limit is 'a bit low'

    Local Partners