BUNDY LEADS THE WAY: Crowd impresses Supercars champion

MOTORSPORT: Supercars driver Garth Tander believes the support his team received in the Rum City shows the sport is in great shape.

Tander was joined by teammates James Golding, Chris Pither and Bundy's own Mason Barbera in Bundaberg on Monday, when their team Garry Rogers Motorsport visited fans and attended a formal dinner at The Waves.

Hundreds of people showed up to get autographs and view the cars and transporters with plenty of money raised through auctions and raffles for charities in the region.

Tander is one of the series' most successful drivers, claiming the championship in 2007 and claiming 54 race wins.

"It's a really nice town,” he said.

"It's my first time here and the connection with the Barbera family and the team has had us in town and I've really enjoyed it.

"Especially going out to the Barbera farms and looking at what they do and the scale of their operation has been seriously impressive.”

Tander was also impressed with support from the public.

"The thing that really strikes me is like ... 200 people (are) here,” he said.

"There's no way you get 200 people in Melbourne or Sunday or even Brisbane to get to a function like this.”

"The community aspect is very strong obviously and that's nice to see.”

The championship in recent years has used regional cities like Bundy, with races in Townsville and Newcastle, to promote the sport.

Tander said the Supercars have really struck a chord in those areas.

"It's a truly national sport,” he said.

"The support that we've had in the 24 hours we have been in the town has been fantastic.”

The team left for Townsville yesterday.

There will be more on Tander, Golding and Barbera in the NewsMail this week in the lead-up to this weekend's Supercars and Dunlop Super 2 Series round.