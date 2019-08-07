Bundy lawyer: When will we get a drug rehab centre?

WHEN can we expect a residential drug rehabilitation centre for Bundaberg?

Drug, alcohol, and substance abuse are at the heart of many of the social problems for our region.

Property crime, domestic violence, child neglect, and mental and general health are all social problems that are overwhelmingly linked to drug and substance abuse.

Over the past 10 years there has been a lot of lip service paid to the need for a centre.

But when? When?

We can tinker around the edges, but unless we address the root cause of the problem, we aren't going to affect social change.

Without a centre we cannot strike at the heart of a widespread problem affecting so many in our community.

My experience is that people facing addiction want to be well.

Families are desperate but having a loved one travel interstate or further for treatment is a wholly unattainable goal.

Credit should be given to local groups including Bridges, The IWC and Artius who do provide valuable counselling services.

But those services are simply not enough to cater to the deeply imbedded problems we are seeing.

A residential rehabilitation centre will provide intensive and focused treatment where there is a critical need. So, when?

Edwina Rowan is a prominent Bundaberg lawyer and president of Eden Place Domestic and Family Violence Centre.