Bundy kids take out international space comp

THREE Bundaberg State High School students, Kasey Chandler, Alex Buckholz and Brooklyn Davis, have made an out of this world achievement taking out an international aerospace competition.

The students who were part of the Australian team have taken out the world championships in the International Space Settlement Design Competition.

The trio travelled to Cape Canaveral in America to participate in the competition with the support of the council, which provided $500 for each student's travel costs.

"These students have rocketed the Bundaberg Region in to the international spotlight and we couldn't be more proud,” Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey said.

"Our local space cadets have shown ingenuity and creativity and I'm sure the entire region will join me in congratulating them.”

Bundaberg State High School Principal Karen McCord said the students are due home Thursday morning and the community can welcome them at the airport at 9.20am.

"This achievement is well deserved and for kids in only year 11, to be winning a world championship is pretty amazing,” she said.

"They are wonderful role models for the rest of the community and their fellow students.”