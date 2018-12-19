Bundy kids celebrate new $500k playground

IMAGINATIONS are set to run wild at the newly-opened, nature-themed playground in the Botanic Gardens.

Dozens of youngsters were making the most of the $500,000 all-abilities equipment yesterday as the ribbon was cut and stage one of the park officially opened.

SPLASH: Addison Dick, 1, Ben Freeman, 3, and Dexter Lee, 5, play with the water pump at the new Botanic Gardens playground in North Bundaberg. Tahlia Stehbens

Decked out with a tunnel slide, cubby house, water-based play area and swings, there was no shortage of fun to be had.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the transformed area would see the spirit of adventure and the spirit of imagination flow.

"This is only stage one at the current time, stage two is actually to cover this area in shade,” he said.

Judd Baker, 2, helps Mayor Jack Dempsey and councillors Helen Blackburn and Wayne Honor open the new playground. Tahlia Stehbens

"But we wanted the children to start enjoying it now while they go through the Christmas period.

"And the next stage, once Christmas is over, we'll then be shading the area as well.”

OPEN: The new Botanic Gardens play ground in North Bundaberg was officially opened on Tuesday. Tahlia Stehbens

He said a new feature fence would also be installed to the Botanic Gardens perimeter to enhance the spot as a landmark with stage two.

Cr Dempsey said there was no better place to be this Christmas than at one of the region's beautiful parks or beaches.

Environmental and natural resources spokesman Wayne Honor said the $500,000 project, funded under the council's Capital Works program, was designed to complement the beautiful natural surrounds that drew so many people to the Botanic Gardens.

BROTHERLY LOVE: Ethan Togo, 12, spins his sister Zahli, 9, at the new Botanic Gardens play ground in North Bundaberg. Tahlia Stehbens

Cr Honor said the new play area had been enhanced to include 17 play structures and featured accessibility ramps, rope mattresses and role play activities suitable for all users.

"Add to that an all-abilities swing and safety harness plus a roundabout and you have a functional. dynamic space beautifully complementary of other attractions in the gardens,” he said.

Division representative Helen Blackburn said it was great to have the facility open in time for Christmas.

Cr Blackburn said the feedback from parents was positive with many eager to see stage two go ahead.