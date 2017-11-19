Bundy kids can run out with Kangaroos

WHO hasn't dreamt of leading their country out on to the field for a World Cup final?

Well, now is the chance to make that dream come true for two lucky kids.

Two children aged between 8 and 12 will be granted the experience of a lifetime when leading the competing teams on to the field for the Rugby League World Cup Final at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday, December 2.

The NewsMail has partnered with Cup organisers to offer the two money-can't-buy experiences to News Corp readers in Queensland and northern NSW.

With Australia favourite to win the tournament, your child could be running out alongside Kangaroos skipper Cameron Smith or star fullback Billy Slater, and maybe even Jason Taumalolo of Tonga.

The winning kids will get to soak up the atmosphere behind the scenes at the end of the tunnel, where they will meet one of the game's stars and accompany them out on to the field in front of 55,000 fans.

If that's not enough, they will then experience the thrill of standing alongside their player for the playing of the national anthem, as millions from around the world watch on television.

Getting to keep their uniform, shirt, shorts and socks, they will then get to watch the match with mum or dad from the stands.

And if you get to the venue early enough, you can also take in the women's World Cup final, which starts at the ground at 3.45pm.

Each winner receives two match tickets valued at $200 total plus a night's accommodation in Brisbane.

To enter, go to www.news-mail.com.au/rlwc.

Having the World Cup final in Brisbane is rare, and those not lucky enough to win can go to RLWC2017.com to buy tickets.