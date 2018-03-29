Bundy junior left 'disappointed' at heroes fall from grace

HIT FOR SIX: Cricketer Oliver Boge is disappointed in the Australian team's ball tampering episode.

AMIDST the cricketing scandal that has rocked a nation, many are outraged over the behaviour of the Australian team, but none more so than a young Bundaberg sportsman who aspired to be like them.

Oliver Boge, 11, is a local cricketer who watched the saga unfold on television.

"I watched it happen on the day it was played, we saw it live,” young Oliver said yesterday as he relived the moment his heroes fell from grace.

"I felt annoyed at the players.”

Oliver felt let down at the cheating. He's like millions of aspiring young cricketers whose idols wore the Baggy Green.

"I'm really disappointed because I look up to David Warner,” he said.

"He's my favourite player because he's left handed like me.

"Now I think he's just a cheat and I don't think he should play again.”

Oliver thought someone would be dropped and thinks the right action has been taken.

"I think (former Captain Steve) Smith, Warner and (Cameron) Bancroft should have been sent home, and I also think the coach should have been sent home as well,” he said. "I think he should have been sent home because he was involved.”

But not all hope is lost for Oliver, who's second favourite player has now moved up a slip.

"Mitchell Marsh is my new favourite player because he's an all rounder just like I am,” he said.

Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns and Glen Maxwell have been called into the team following the dismissal and Oliver is happy about that.

"I think it's going to be good because two of the replacements, Renshaw and Burns, are from Queensland, and I like that there will be more Queenslanders in the team.”