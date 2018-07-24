Bundy judge tells woman she took self defence to excess

THEY'D simply gone to collect a hat, the court heard yesterday.

But couple Helena Angel Sparks, 20, and Kodi Brian Charles Pettitt, 19, found themselves in front of Bundaberg District Court Judge Jennifer Rosengren, where they pleaded guilty to assault-related charges for their actions on April 27 last year. The court heard the couple had gone to a home to collect a hat. The night before, an acquaintance of the couple's had been involved in a fight with an occupant of the house.

When the couple, who were in the company of the acquaintance, turned up, Sparks entered the property, before being confronted by the mother at the house.

The court heard Sparks was grabbed in an attempt to usher her out of the yard, before she punched the woman in the face and pulled her hair.

"You may have been defending yourself, but accept in your plea of guilty that your reaction was totally excessive,” Judge Rosengren said.

Family members, armed with a cricket wicket and a timber bat, came to their mother's aid. Pettitt then entered the property. He disarmed one of the attackers and became involved in a fist fight.

Sparks picked up the bat and started to hit one of the boys.

Judge Rosengren said hitting the boy once could have constituted defence of Pettitt, but she continued even when the boy asked her to stop.

In handing down Sparks's sentence, Judge Rosengren acknowledged that Sparks was dealing with grief-related issues following her mother's death and noted that she hoped to become a beauty therapist.

"I am also told by your counsel that you did not know the extent of what had gone on the night before... and your intent had been to go back to collect a hat,” she said.

"I accept that your use of the timber bat was instinctive rather than premeditated.”

Sparks was sentenced nine months probation and 60 hours community service.

The court heard Sparks left the property first and Pettitt followed, but not without yelling "obscenities and threats”.

Pettitt threw bricks after his acquaintance was hit with a stick at the residence - causing damage to a windowsill, fencepost and screen door.

The court heard later that morning, Pettitt sent a number of "obscene messages” to one of the occupants via Facebook.

"You gave encouragement for Miss Sparks to hit (the woman) by words of abuse and also your presence,” Judge Rosengren said. Pettitt's defence barrister said he had worked as a fruit picker and was looking to pursue a tiling apprenticeship.

Pettitt was sentenced to 50 hours of community service and six months probation.

No convictions were recorded.