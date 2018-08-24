Bundy jobs: $2m funds see expansion of sea ranger program

SEA FLEET: New ranger Jacob Bulow, Gidarjil CEO Kerry Blackman and Saranne Giudice with their new boat, The Three Rivers.

SEA FLEET: New ranger Jacob Bulow, Gidarjil CEO Kerry Blackman and Saranne Giudice with their new boat, The Three Rivers. TAHLIA STEHBENS

IT WAS a day of celebration for Gidarjil Development Corporation yesterday after receiving a $2m federal funding boost for their sea ranger program.

The money, approved by Senator Nigel Scullion, will give Gidarjil the opportunity to further their research and development projects with the employment of six new sea rangers.

Gidargil CEO Kerry Blackman said the rangers would soon be helping to manage the Sea Country Management, which covers 26,000 sq km, alongside Gladstone rangers.

"This is an exciting development,” Dr Blackman said.

"Our sea country stretches from Port Alma to the Burrum River, so it's a fairly huge area and you just can't do it from one point,” he said.

"We need the resources - not only the human resources but as you can see with our boat and all the equipment we have, we're trying to up-skill our people, up-skill our resources, and upgrade them to a level we can do the job.”

Dr Blackman said having Aboriginal and Indigenous men and women filling these roles was part of their responsibility as the traditional custodians of the land.

"We accept our responsibility with a great weight,” he said.

"We take the responsibility seriously to manage that amount of sea country.

"All together we have about 15 rangers now, which is really awesome, and we have great partnerships with the Burnett Mary Group and Queensland Parks and Wildlife.

"When you've got traditional owners in the mix managing their own land and sea country it's a great fit and a great mix.”

Dr Blackman said the sea ranger program had been delivering real environmental and employment outcomes in Bundaberg.

The new team's work would be tailored to local needs and include strategic weed control, seagrass monitoring, mangrove watch, monitoring marine turtles, cultural heritage surveys and support our junior ranger activities and School Based training program.

"When every river is poisoned, when every tree is cut down, when every ocean is poisoned, see if you can eat money,” Dr Blackman said.

"We need to get the balance between industry, tourism, environment and culture.

"Hopefully we can bring that to the game and to what we do with blending scientific knowledge with our traditional knowledge.”