Bundy is on board with Walsh

MOTORSPORT: Ipswich driver Ash Walsh is back racing in the Dunlop Super 2 series this year.

And he's brought along a friend, with Bundy connections, for the ride.

Walsh, 31, has rejoined the Matt Stone Racing Team and will race in Adelaide later this month.

He is reuniting with a team he enjoyed immense success with during the 2013 (second) and 2014 (third) Dunlop seasons.

Walsh wrapped up a two day testing session yesterday at Queensland Raceway before the start of the season.

"It was a bit of a surprise but exciting to be back here,'' Walsh said.

"We've got a very strong engineer and all the pieces are there to have a great year.''

The deal came about through the Matt Stone Racing team principal Matt Stone and Bundaberg's Neil McPhillips who is a director at Infants' Friend.

McPhillips, through the business has sponsored Walsh throughout his career, which included one year in Supercars with Erebus in 2015.

"When Matt asked the question, would we have another go, we did think hard and signed on in the knowledge that we had such great times with Matt Stone Racing at the start of Ash's career,” McPhillips said.

"We felt it was a great opportunity.”

The goal is simple for Walsh and the team.

"They really wanted to have a crack at the title so it was a really good opportunity for me,'' he said.

"I haven't done a lot over the last few years so it appealed to me.

"I physically feel ready to go.''

Walsh is expected to also feature in the Supercars main game in the upcoming Pirtek Endurance Cup with a potential involvement again with Brad Jones Racing.

He has raced with the team for the past three years.

The first round of the Dunlop Super 2 series is next week.