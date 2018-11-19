Bundy is leading electric vehicle trend

INNOVATIVE technologies are something of a specialty for Economic Development Queensland's Michael Kane, and he has congratulated Bundaberg's Superior Pak on its presence in the industry.

The monthly Urban Development Institute of Australia meeting welcomed Mr Kane as a guest speaker last week where he identified the Superior Pak branch as a leader in the electric transport space and spoke about how the company will be an important piece of the region's future.

"If we didn't have to buy fuel and we could electrify our fleets, we know Queensland can produce all the electricity we'd need for our transport needs, which is 13 per cent of the total energy production of Australia,” he said.

"This will happen reasonably quickly, and quicker than we think,” he said.

"By about 2025 the cost of an electric vehicle will be cheaper than one that runs on fuel.

"Superior Pak are building electric waste trucks and sending them all over the country, so we're ... starting to see ... manufacturing opportunities.

"There's a ring of opportunity when it comes to electric trucks that travel to heavily urbanised areas and Bundaberg is in that sweet spot.”

The potential depended on highway upgrades, port improvements and Sunshine Coast submarine cable but he was confident real opportunities existed for the region.

"Australia also has the most secure supply for minerals for batteries ... in the world, and in this region there are two rare minerals used in batteries.”