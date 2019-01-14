Bundy is hosting youth Maroons squad

THE NEXT STEP: Queensland Maroons state of origin coach Kevin Walters addresses players in the Queensland emerging under-15 squad in the central division in Bundaberg yesterday.

LEAGUE: The next Johnathan Thurston, Kalyn Ponga or Cameron Smith could be in Bundaberg this weekend, slogging it out in the hot summer sun.

The Rum City is playing host to the Queensland under-15 emerging squad from the Central Division over the next two days as the best talent in the area get a taste of what being a Maroon is all about.

No Bundaberg players made the cut but the team features players from the Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Rockhampton and other areas.

The squad arrived yesterday and was introduced to the coaching staff before Queensland State of Origin coach Kevin Walters had a chat to the team and ran the squad through their paces.

The camp is the first time the under-15 squad has been split into regions with two camps being held in the north and south-east as well.

"I'm up here to support our under-15 program, the pathways program,” Walters said.

"We're trying to build our base a little bit wider, so that down the track all of our pathways through 15s, 16s, 18s, 20s, Emerging Origin and then State of Origin there is some good young talent coming through.”

Walters said it wasn't just about testing the boys in the game, it was about teaching them important life skills as well.

"It's just as important as anything else, we're continually teaching our players to be good people and good citizens.

"The history of Origin has shown so many good people coming through, not only on the field but away from the State of Origin arena.

"These camps are all part of that, about behaviour and making sure that the boys are tying in to what the team requires.”

Walters during the speech to the squad talked about the 'Queensland Way', which is the ethos the Maroons focus on off the field and on it. He said the three keys were respect, being a good team player and having fun along the way. "If they can get their heads around and really work hard on those three areas it will put them in a good position in life,” he said.

The team is in camp over the next two days and training this morning at the Western Suburbs training grounds.