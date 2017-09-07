Bundy is digging deep with support

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Eddie, Blake and Ellie-May at the Celebration of Learning Day at Bundaberg Special School yesterday.

THE smiles at the Bundaberg Special School are growing with a new bus for the school now in sight.

The Help Make Sure No One Gets Left Behind campaign, launched by the NewsMail last month, is gaining traction.

School principal Sarah Lester said she has been blown away by the support the school has been given.

"We had a letter dropped off with a Ubet ticket inside,” Ms Lester said.

"It was a horse racing ticket.

"We checked it and it won $13. It was very sweet that people are giving whatever they can.”

The aim is to raise $76,000 which will give the students a fully accessible school bus, which is fitted with wheelchair access, ensuring no one gets left behind.

The school's former bus had to be sold, as it was too old to reinsure. With a gaming grant, the bus sale proceeds and what's been raised, $23,000 is still needed.

A website to help receive donations has now been set up by the school's P and C.

P and C president Kathy Bailey set up the YouCaring page where 100% of donations would go towards buying a bus.

In the first 24 hours, the page has had more than 62 shares and the donations are starting to flow in.

Businesses such as the Spotted Dog Tavern and the Lighthouse Hotel had jumped on board to help raise money.

Lighthouse Hotel manager Gavin Hale challenged other pubs and clubs to come to the party and do what they could for the cause.

If people are not able to donate to the school directly, they can help by buying a coffee from the Spotted Dog on a Friday, with $2 from every one being donated.

Another way people can support the campaign is by attending Quota's cent sale this Saturday at East Bundaberg Sports Club at 1.30pm.

The school is hoping to have the bus fully operational next month so students can go to summer swimming lessons together.

Click here to make a donation via the Youcaring page.

