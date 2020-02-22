BUNDY IS BACK State basketball coming – but not at the Multiplex

Harrison Doyle claims a rebound for the Bulls. He is expected to trial for the Bulls in the Queensland State League.

Harrison Doyle claims a rebound for the Bulls. He is expected to trial for the Bulls in the Queensland State League.

BASKETBALL: It’s the slow and steady build that Bundaberg Basketball hopes will lead them to being a state basketball area for years to come.

The Bundaberg Bears and Bulls will be holding trials this weekend to find players for their upcoming Queensland State League campaign.

The association confirmed last month that it would be entering for the first time since 2016 when the team competed in the Queensland Basketball League for the final time.

The NewsMail can confirm that Bundaberg will only travel as far north as Gladstone to play while also travelling south to face sides from the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and Brisbane.

The draw is in the draft stage at the moment and is expected to be released soon.

But for Bundaberg Basketball state team organiser Andrew Bainbridge the wait will be worth it.

The teams won’t be rushing with the process.

“You can’t run before you walk,” Bainbridge said.

“We haven’t been at this level for a while.

“We’re not going to try and overburden ourselves.”

This includes the venue the team is using for this year.

Last year talks took place between the Bundaberg Regional Council and Bundy Basketball to use the Multiplex if the Bears and Bulls returned to state competition.

But despite the teams being back the offer won’t be taken.

“We’ll be kicking off the season at Bundy Basketball Stadium,” Bainbridge said.

“We want to let crowds dictate when we move.

“We want to create the demand for us to move.

“It’s been our home since 1963.”

Bainbridge said the deal was still on the table and could absolutely happen if the support comes.

“We want to be able to turn people away because everything is packed,” he said.

“But it’s all relative to the size of why we are there.

“For us we want to be here for a long time so we’re happy to go slow.”

Bundaberg’s entry into the Queensland State League has ended, for now, the Central Queensland Basketball League, which ran for two seasons.

Bundaberg’s Bears and Bulls won both competition for men and women, beating Gympie, Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Gladstone.

“We were going to run it and have both Maryborough and Hervey Bay compete,” Bainbridge said. “But there was not a lot of interest to run it and with us in the QSL that is where we’ll be so it was hard to juggle both in the time frame.”

Bainbridge didn’t rule out bringing it back in 2021 and said Hervey Bay and Maryborough will be involved.