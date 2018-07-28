Bundy is a winner for Cassidy

IN BUNDY: Former jockey Jim Cassidy, on Dissident in 2015, is in the region this weekend for the Bundaberg Haifa Cup.

IN BUNDY: Former jockey Jim Cassidy, on Dissident in 2015, is in the region this weekend for the Bundaberg Haifa Cup. DAVID MOIR

RACING: If it's good enough for one of the best trainers in the world, then Bundy is good enough for former jockey Jim Cassidy.

The two-time Melbourne Cup winner is in the region this weekend as the special guest of the Bundaberg Racing Club as it hosts its biggest event of the year.

The Bundaberg Haifa Cup will be run this afternoon with Cassidy telling his stories of his career in a special marquee.

He said some advice from Peter Moody, who trained famous sprinter Black Caviar, enticed him to come here.

"He said 'have you been to Bundaberg,' I said 'no',” Cassidy revealed.

"He said 'that is one place you must go, the hospitality and everything is great, you'll thoroughly enjoy it.'”

Cassidy said Moody was right.

"Over and above, it has been good,” he said.

"I played golf yesterday (Thursday), which was great.

"You get out to the country and different places and the people are wonderful.

"It's nice to be able to give something back.”

The New Zealander has an impressive resume, winning almost everything there is to win in Australian racing.

He's won two Melbourne Cups, a Cox Plate, a Caulfield Cup and a Golden Slipper.

The 55-year-old is one of only three jockeys to win more than 100 Group 1 races.

Cassidy is now enjoying retirement but still heavily involved in the sport.

"I'm an ambassador or Ladbrokes,” he said.

"I'm really enjoying doing my work for them, I do 15 to 20 gigs with their VIP clients.

"I also do a lot of work and I'm an ambassador for Group 1 racing in Victoria.

"Since I've retired I'm happy, I'm enjoying the other side of life and it's nice to get around and see the people that have supported me.”

This year will mark 20 years since Cassidy won the Cox Plate with Might and Power in 1998.

He said that win and his first Melbourne Cup victory in 1983, with Kiwi, will always remain his favourite wins.

"Being a Kiwi, 83 Melbourne Cup, I think Kiwi was probably my all-time favourite (horse),” he said.

"I dreamed about winning the Melbourne Cup, I dreamed about being a jockey, to put that into perspective and come out and win the race that stops the nation as a 20-year-old was amazing.

"If I never rode a horse after that 83 Melbourne Cup, or rode a winner, I would have been satisfied (with my career).”

Cassidy said he was looking forward to watching what Bundaberg had to offer.

"This is a sand track with a bit of grass on it, they've all got running rails,” he said.

"I'm really looking forward to tomorrow (Saturday), I really am.”

Cassidy said his tip for the Cup is number three, Fasta Than Light, which is his favourite number.

It's also the pick for Barry Fitzhenry with his form guide below.

The first race starts at 1.20pm with general admission tickets still available. There is more on the race day on page 5.