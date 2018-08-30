Menu
ATTRACTING ATTENTION: Gympie Pines Golf course.
ATTRACTING ATTENTION: Gympie Pines Golf course. Renee Albrecht
Property

Bundy investor lines up golf course purchase

30th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
WILL A Bundy investor snap up a golf course that attracted the attention of born-again billionaire Clive Palmer?

The rich-lister and former mining magnate is back in full swing in the property game and has been considering adding another golf course for his bulging portfolio.

Last week, he was running the rule over the 52ha of fairways and greens of the Gympie Pines Golf Club, north of Brisbane.

But according to marketing agent Joseph Codianni, when the property goes under the hammer this week Mr Palmer won't be teeing off with any bids.

"Clive had a bit of look at it” Mr Codianni said.

"He made inquiry on it last week and after further due diligence he just said 'Not right now'.”

Inquiries have been fielded from more than 20 potential buyers in Bundaberg, Noosa, Gold Coast, Townsville and Melbourne.

Spanning four titles with potential residential development upside, the property has frontage to the Bruce Highway and includes an 18-hole golf course with a two-level clubhouse.

Mr Palmer has ramped up his property acquisitions since January when a court order was made in his favour in a dispute with a Chinese company over iron ore royalties.

