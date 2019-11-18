Menu
GROWING FUTURE: LESS Industries co-founder Sebastian Cerone is passionate about creating irrigation solutions through new technology.
The Bundy invention set to change how farmers irrigate

Rhylea Millar
by
18th Nov 2019 7:28 AM
A BUNDABERG company has invented an irrigation system that will assist farmers.

LESS Industries co-founder Sebastian Cerone said the advanced technology will offer farmers solutions with irrigation, finances and production.

"Farmers generally irrigate under a calendar scheme, which means every week they irrigate the same amount of water, no matter the weather conditions," Mr Cerone said.

"Some crops can suffer from overwatering which can affect their fertilisation and also drive up the costs to our farmers."
The groundbreaking technology will use devices and a network to determine the health status of the plant and environment.

After the devices collect data, the results will be sent to a cloud-based application which will reveal the weather and soil conditions and help farmers to decipher the best time for irrigation to occur.

"The agriculture industry faces a number of challenges to stay ahead of the curve including global warming, regulations and external competition," Mr Cerone said.

"For agriculture to remain profitable, the adoption of new and innovative tools supporting sustainable agricultural practices is essential."

The innovative system has already made a difference to chilli, avocado and macadamia nut growers.

Innovation Minister Kate Jones said the Palaszczuk Government supported the commercialisation of the irrigation system, that would reduce water, power and fertiliser usage.

"Agriculture is crucial for our economy and for jobs growth in this state," Ms Jones said.

"We're committed to investing in new technology to create jobs in Queensland's most important industries.

"With support from the Government, the business will be able to expand their operations in the Wide Bay region, as well as further afield across Queensland, Australia, America and Europe."

