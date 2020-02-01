BUNDY INNOVATION: Pocket some special Storehouse pasta

The Pocket Storehouse baker Rick Nelson with his sourdough pasta.

BUNDABERG knows it as the place where patrons line up along the street every Saturday to get their sourdough fix.

But as well as baking his famous bread, Rick Nelson from The Pocket Storehouse has been busy experimenting with a new and exciting sourdough pasta recipe.

The Pocket Storehouse baker Rick Nelson is now producing sourdough pasta.

“The pasta has a flavour that is light, tangy and slightly sour,” he said.

“It takes 15 minutes to boil properly or 10 minutes for al dente and (has) more of a gnocchi sort of texture.”

The successful store, which sells a variety of baked goods, opened in 2017 and has been a hit ever since.

But Mr Nelson said the key to the success of the business was making items that are good for the gut.

While the fermented food is not gluten-free, customers who suffer from IBS or auto immune diseases, such as coeliacs, can often eat their sourdough products without digestion complaints.

“Our customers don’t just come here because it tastes good, they come here for health reasons,” he said.

“I’m a diabetic and the pasta works the same way – no gut pain, my blood sugar levels don’t spike up and I was full after eating only 100g.”

The Pocket Storehouse will be giving out free pasta tastings today.

The store is at the corner of Scotland and Quay Sts, and is open Saturdays 7am until noon, or sold out.