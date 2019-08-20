Bundy initiative to train teachers a first for Australia

TARIBELANG Aboriginal Corporation is involved in an educational program that is considered "the first of its kind” across Australia.

The corporation's chief executive Ken Riddiford said it partnered with the Stronger Smarter Institute, the Queensland Department of Education, the Port Curtis Coral Coast Trust, and the Gladstone Ports Corporation to trial the Impact with Indigenous Education program.

The program was worth $167,000 through the PCCC and Gladstone Ports, and would train teachers and community leaders in Bundaberg and elsewhere in the Taribelang Bunda lands, to pass knowledge on to students.

Mr Riddiford said the funding will allow 50 teachers and 20 local leaders to be trained to teach an indigenous curriculum through the Stronger Smarter approach band he hoped that 10 Wide Bay schools would be involved in the program, which will begin in the fourth school term.

"Our focus is making sure our kids' standards are lifted,” he said.

"This is a big thing because it has never been done before...it has not been led by a community aboriginal corporation, and we are a leading and engagement agent in this.”

The funding was announced to 100 Wide Bay principals at a function at the Waves Club last Thursday.

Although the program was to be implemented at a mainstream level Mr Riddiford foresaw that local indigenous students would have more of a voice in the classroom, given that teachers involved in the program would have a better cultural understanding.

"The program honours our ancestors and present elders who have resided upon and maintained this land over millennia,” he said.

"The Impact with Indigenous Education program will help ensure that the Taribelang Bunda thrive into the future as we did in the Dreamtime.

"Education is the key to success in life.

"Our communities, elders, our children, babies, aunties, uncles, partners and siblings all contribute to our education, our Taribelang understanding of the world.

"However, in the Western world, we haven't always been understood, acknowledged or celebrated.

"By uniting with the schools where our children study, the teachers who teach them and the leaders that surround them, we will all work together to educate our kids in culturally responsive ways.”

One of the community leaders chosen for the funding is Taribelang man Byron Broome, who teaches culture at local schools.

Mr Broome said there had been an increased knowledge of local indigenous culture in the community, but through this program it would develop even further.

"I believe it's going to work. Before, we didn't have this kind of structure,” he said.