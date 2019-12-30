The Bundy industries where jobs will be in 2020

If you're looking for work in 2020, there are some industries you'll want to look to more than others.

BUNDABERG'S business leaders expect some local sectors to see jobs growth next year.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre said the past year had seen growth in several areas of Bundaberg's job market, something the Chamber expected to see continue through 2020.

He said the agriculture, health care, hospitality and tourism sectors had performed well.

"With agriculture we are seeing a merging of farms, working on economies of scale to compete in international markets," Mr Sayre said.

"While the rural sectors continue to feel the effects of the drought, those that have strong financial backing and water availability will continue to merge with others and will continue to employ a large proportion of the local workforce.

"The continued growth in NDIS has seen an increase in providers and ancillary support services and we expect to see a levelling-off as the sector finds its feet."

He said the chamber hoped the numbers would show local businesses had a fantastic Christmas to help them through the quieter period between January and April.

"2019 was a tough year for many, with trade wars, Federal elections, toughening of bank finance and widespread drought and fires, all sending ripples through our national, state and local economies," he said.

For the region to see jobs growth, he said there needed to be three main things: investment, infrastructure and rain.

"We need investment from both government and industry, industries like Knauf and Pacific Tugs, and it's investment that stimulates jobs growth," he said.

"We vitally need infrastructure to support that investment, such as hospitals, roads, power and telecommunications.

"The final thing we need to stimulate jobs growth is largely out of our control, and that's rain - not heaps, just enough to help our farmers and graziers to grow crops and feed livestock without having to spend significant amounts of money on water and power."