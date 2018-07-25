Bundy indigenous training organisation takes gold

BUNDABERG'S Gidarjil Development Corporation Ltd has walked away with gold from the Queensland State Training Awards held on the Sunshine Coast during the weekend.

The organisation won the North Coast Region Community Training Initiative of the Year award, and employment and training manager Gordon King said the recognition meant a lot to them.

"The award was for services to the community, and not just within the indigenous community, but was a mainstream award for employment and training particularly in our region,” Mr King said.

"We were up against quite key organisations in the Sunshine Coast, Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

"This will enable us to market our programs more efficiently, and it's obviously a seal of approval that we are a quality training organisation and we're successful in delivering programs to the benefit of the community.”

The organisation educates about 60 trainees each year and was recognised after achieving a 97 per cent completion rate with a 60 per cent employment outcome. "We get people coming through at entry level with not many skills, so it's great when we train them up to them get jobs, either with us in on of our land management roles, or in the mainstream,” Mr King said.

"It's very uplifting to know the traditional owners of this land can deliver equal to or better than the mainstream when it comes to training.”

Gidarjil will now represent Queensland at the Australian Training Awards in November.