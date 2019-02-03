Bundy indigenous leader's 'perfect answer' for Australia Day

PERFECT ANSWER: Dr Kerry Blackman at Gidarjil has spoken about what needs to be done to bring Australians together.

AS the conflict surrounding Australia Day rages on, one of Bundaberg's leading indigenous voices has the "perfect answer”.

Dr Kerry Blackman is the managing director of Gidarjil Development Corporation.

In this powerful piece, Dr Blackman calls for a coming together of Australians with a recognition of the brutal realities that this country has been built upon.

WITH the ongoing running debate on Australia Day being held on January 26, I have the "perfect answer”.

The incumbent government of the day can legislate and implement the final Aboriginal Aboriginal Reconciliation report Australia's Challenge.

This is the result of a 10-year reconciliation process costing $40m and had bi-partisan support of both major political parties.

The Council for Aboriginal Reconciliation Bill 1991 was passed in June 1991.

Later that year Patrick Dodson, now a prominent senator, was appointed to chair the council, which he did for seven years of its 10-year life cycle.

Mr Dodson gained the title "Father of Reconciliation” due to his profound wisdom and unwavering call for justice.

The council concluded on December 4, 2000, with a final report handed to the Howard Government.

This has been put in the filing cabinet to gather dust and ignored.

On page 165 in Chapter 10 of the recommendations, it says, each Government and Parliament;

Recognise that the land and waters were colonised as colonies without a Treaty or consent and that to advance true reconciliation that there be put in place agreements or treaties that protects the political, legal, cultural and economic rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

That the Commonwealth Parliament enact legislation to put in place a process which will unite all Australians through true Reconciliation with agreement by way of a Treaty.

I would like to take up the point made by the current Prime Minister Scott Morrison made on Australia Day this year.

Mr Morrison said: "The wonder of our country is that out of such hardship and cruelties would emerge a nation as ours today”.

What Mr Morrison was referring to was his forebears arriving in Australia as convicts.

Mr Morrison said his fifth-great-grandfather William Roberts arrived with the First Fleet.

Roberts later married another convict, Kezia Brown, in Sydney.

Speaking at the national flag-raising and citizenship ceremony in Canberra, Mr Morrison spoke of the more than 60,000 years of Aboriginal culture and history.

He then progressed to his family's century-old ties to Australia Day as he recounted his story and links to the first convicts to some of the country's newest citizens.

He called the arrival of the First Fleet the start of "the next great chapter” in Australia's history, which began 231 years ago.

"It wasn't a great day for my fifth-great-grandfather, William Roberts,” Mr Morrison said.

"Bunkered down in the light-starved bowels of the Scarborough with 207 other convicts, he had arrived in Port Jackson after a long and treacherous voyage from Portsmouth.

"He was transported for stealing five-and-a-half-pound of yarn valued at nine shillings.

"It was January 26, 1788. It was a new beginning for him, but it would have seemed a particularly grim one at the time and life was indeed about to get a lot tougher.”

When the Second Fleet arrived in Australia, on the Neptune was Kezia Brown, a gardener's labourer convicted of stealing clothing who would become Mr Morrison's fifth-great-grandmother.

The Neptune was carrying 78 female convicts, some of whom had children, and about 420 men.

More than one-quarter of them died during the voyage and a further 124 were sick and died after landing in Sydney.

"The Reverend Richard Johnson reported the misery of the scene of their arrival as indescribable ... their heads, bodies, clothes, blankets, were all full of lice,” Mr Morrison reportedly told Saturday morning's citizenship ceremony on Australia Day.

"They were wretched, naked, filthy, dirty, lousy, and many of them utterly unable to stand, or even to stir hand or foot.”

But those beginnings led Roberts and Brown to meet and to marry and start a family that would eventually include the Prime Minister.

Mr Morrison said his family's tale was just one that showed the opportunities Australia gave those who moved here.

"The wonder of our country is that out of such hardship and cruelties.

"That is what we celebrate.”

I guess you could say Mr Morrison's forbears and 186,000 convicts and prostitutes could accuse the British Monarchy of brutality and cruelty.

As the old parable goes there are two sides to every story.

Now for the Aboriginal side.

January 26, 1788, represents the brutal British Invasion of this ancient timeless land with every square inch owned by the 600+ tribes with their own language and distinct songlines which they tried to defend through boomerangs and spears against the guns of British soldiers and convicts.

This war went on for over 100 years resulting in hundreds of thousands of our people being massacred and murdered.

Strategically done by deliberate "kills” done on Sundays after the colonialists attended church.

Both sides' miseries now brings us to January 26, 2019, which is wrapped up in a blanket of "misery”.

If we are all into truth telling of the history of the convict history and the brutal British invasion of a humble and docile people.

My "perfect answer” to Australia Day is for the incumbent or incoming government to sign a Treaty with the First Nation people which will end the conflict and put in place a resolution.

This will give both sides the opportunity to turn their miserable histories into a celebration and unite all Australians.

The time has come for truth telling.

Mr Morrison has told his true history of how his forebears have come to this country and now white Australia has to accept the truth about how Australia was invaded and how the massacres and murders and stolen lands actually happened.

This is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

The greatest truth reference and support testimonial for Aboriginal people came from one of Australia's Prime Ministers, Paul Keating.

Mr Keating reinforced the invasion when he made one the greatest speeches in modern times.

On December 10, 1992, Mr Keating gave a speech on Aboriginal reconciliation addressing issues faced by indigenous Australians such as their land and children being taken away.

This speech became known as the Redfern Address.

One distinguishing point from that speech, was when Mr Keating said: "We committed the murders, we failed to ask - how would I feel if this were done to me?”

Mr Keating is the only person at this highest level who ever admitted to this barbaric and heinous massacres and murders of innocent shed blood.

My "perfect answer” is based on both sides' unwillingness to compromise Australia Day on January 26.

As well as the big Australia Day citizenship ceremonies held in Canberra every year, maybe the PM of the day could sign one extra piece of most important paperwork, a Treaty on behalf of wider Australia between the First Nation peoples - Australia's first citizens.

That is my resolution to the impasse.