Bundy in top locations for car vandalism

VANDALISM: RACQ say deliberate acts of vandalism against cars are rising.

BUNDABERG has more car vandalism than Fortitude Valley according to the RACQ.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said the Club's insurance claims for intentional damage such as slashed tyres, keyed cars and rocks through windows had increased by 10 percent in the last year and Bundaberg was second on the state list.

"It's a big concern to motorists that we've seen these types of claims jump from 690 in 2015, to more than 780 last year,” Ms Smith said.

"There has also been a significant number of claims for footprints and dents on car roofs and bonnets, but also some quite unusual claims like sugar being put into fuel pumps and even cars being painted a new colour.

"Unfortunately the perpetrators are often not found, although we've heard of a few cases of revenge attacks by scorned ex-lovers.”

While Southport topped the list with most claims for vandalism Bundaberg came in second.

It's a title no town wants but Ms Smith said there was an easy fix.

She warned owners that many of these incidents had occurred at home.

"Often this damage occurs while the car is parked in the driveway, on the street in front of homes and even in garages,” she said.

"You can reduce your risk by parking in a well-lit carport or secure garage.”

Bundaberg police said residents could help cut down on vandalism by reporting suspicious activity and keeping notes of anything they see.

Residents can than report information on non-urgent vandalism to Policelink on 131 444.

If the matter is urgent residents can call 000.

THE 10 WORST SUBURBS

1. Southport,

2. Bundaberg,

3. Toowoomba,

4. Fortitude Valley,

5. Cairns,

6. Caboolture,

7. Surfers Paradise,

8. Maroochydore,

9. Nerang,

10. Rockhampton