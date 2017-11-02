Bundy in the list of top destinations

TOP SPOT: Ty and Taryn Jaques from Brisbane are enjoying their time in Bargara.

TOP SPOT: Ty and Taryn Jaques from Brisbane are enjoying their time in Bargara. Mike Knott BUN021117TOURISM1

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

AFTER facing fierce competition Bundaberg has pipped a number of desirable regions after the Rum City was named in the Top Ten Regional Destinations in Australia.

The Experience Oz's annual national Australia's Top Destinations to Experience is now in its fifth year.

It attracts tens of thousands of public votes and much publicity as it showcases Australia's incredible destinations to travellers around Australia and worldwide.

The Regional Destinations category featured 44 destinations around the nation and Bundaberg was up against some iconic locations.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said Bundaberg sealed its place as sixth in Australia thanks to our enthusiastic visitors who have been flocking to the region in ever increasing numbers to experience our reef and islands, our turtles and wildlife, our food and drinks, our beautiful hinterlands and our untouched natural beauty.

"We're so excited to have made the Top Ten in Experience Oz's public vote, and honoured that we have so many people who are passionate advocates for the Bundaberg region,” she said.

"We are proving time and time again that we are a must-visit destination within Queensland.

"Our prominence as the gateway to the Southern Great Barrier Reef, our accessibility, and our untouched beauty is supported by the warmth of the welcome our community gives visitors when they come to stay.”

Ms Reid said Bundaberg's domestic overnight visitor numbers increased 13% from June 2016 to June 2017; and our number of visitor nights increased a whopping 31% in the same period.

"Public affirmations like this reinforce how important tourism is in driving growth for local economy, and how tourism really is everyone's business,” Ms Reid said.

The final Top Ten were:

1. Kununurra, Western Australia

2. Mission Beach, Queensland

3. Apollo Bay, Victoria

4. Albany, Western Australia

5. Esperance, Western Australia

6. Bundaberg, Queensland

7. Hahndorf, South Australia

8. Gladstone, Queensland,

9. Kangaroo Valley, New South Wales

10. Echuca-Moama, Victoria

For full details on the winners and the competition, please visit https://www.experienceoz.com.au/en/top-regional-destinations.