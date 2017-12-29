Bundy in for a hot, stormy and muggy start to 2018

LOTS OF LIGHNING: There were plenty of bolts hitting the Bundaberg region with the evening storms.

"INTERESTING” rainfall could herald the start of 2018, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

An upper trough, a southern change and an increase in moist air coming off the ocean will make conditions perfect for storm formation.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said Bundaberg would see an increased chance of rainfall from storms in the next week.

Sunday and Monday will see the new year coming in with muggy, hot conditions.

The sweltering heat will remain above average until Thursday when some brief relief will be offered by a short-term spell of cooler air.

Adding to the chance of rain in the region will be a high dew point which the BoM spokesman said is generally to blame for hot, uncomfortable conditions.

The region will feel a little more like a sauna in the coming week, with the dew point in the very high category.

Bundaberg weather December 2017. Mike Knott BUN111217WEATHER3

So what's a dew point anyway?

According to BoM, the a dew point of less than five means the air is dry.

Five to 10 is dry, while a point of 10 to 15 is comfortable.

Dew points between 15 and 20 are when the weather starts to feel muggy, but tolerable.

A point of 20 to 24 brings muggy and quite uncomfortable conditions.

It's the point above 24 that sees oppressive, uncomfortable conditions that can lead to heat stress.

BoM says the dew point is often the culprit when people blame humidity for how they're feeling in the heat, and often explains why people feel its hotter than the mercury is claiming.

In a nutshell, it's the temperature to which air must be cooled in order to produce condensation (dew).

It represents how much moisture is in the air - the higher the dew point temperature, the greater the atomspheric moisture content.

Dew point and humidity are similar, but the dew point relates to the quantity of moisture, while relative humidity expresses how close the air is to saturation.

Relative humidity is the amount of moisture as a percentage of the amount that air can hold - and warmer air can hold more moisture than cooler air.

So, if the amount of moisture in the air stays the same but the temperature rises, the relative humidity falls.

Conversely, if temperature falls, relative humidity rises.

Because of its direct relationship to fluctuating temperature, relative humidity doesn't provide suitable guidance on how much moisture is available at a specific location.

Dew point however, is relatively consistent - unless affected by weather systems, such as troughs and fronts.

For this reason, meteorologists prefer to use dew point when analysing atmospheric moisture and inferring what the conditions may feel like - represented by the apparent "feels like” temperature.