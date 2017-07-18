26°
Bundy in '78: Bad drivers, lack of jobs an issue then too

Crystal Jones
| 18th Jul 2017 3:38 PM
Old editions of the NewsMail were found under floor boards.
Old editions of the NewsMail were found under floor boards. Crystal Jones

WITH cigarette ads and pictures of scantily clad women selling cars it's clear the 1970s were a much less politically correct era.

A man recently discovered a stockpile of vintage NewsMails under a home's flooring and they offer a curious insight into the region almost four decades ago.

Here are some of the snippets from 1978:

Lack of jobs for youth

Kolan Shire Council considered adopting a positive policy aimed at helping address high rates of unemployment in the region.

Six schemes estimated to cost $77,000 which could absorb 12 young people under the Federal Government's Special Youth Employment Training Scheme were submitted for consideration.

 

BIG BLOOMS: Magnificent king orchids in full bloom. The flowers were cultivated by Mrs Dot Wiedon, who lived at 28 Steuart St, North Bundaberg, at the time. The photo was taken on August 26, 1978.
BIG BLOOMS: Magnificent king orchids in full bloom. The flowers were cultivated by Mrs Dot Wiedon, who lived at 28 Steuart St, North Bundaberg, at the time. The photo was taken on August 26, 1978. Crystal Jones

Rents looked cheaper, but were they?

Ads for homes to rent listed multiple properties at a seeming fraction of today's cost.

A "spacious", fully furnished, three-bedroom home would set you back $70 a week with a $150 bond, while a furnished, one-bedroom brick flat could be yours for $35 a week.

But before assuming $70 was a cheap rent, it's worth noting the Reserve Bank of Australia's inflation calculator puts that at about $348.16 in today's money.

Tinder in the '70s?

Without smart phones and dating apps, local lonely hearts advertised in the "personal" section of the paper seeking partners to go on holidays with or company for outings.

The preferred contact method was a letter.

Teen represents country

Bundy teen Toni Medlin was chosen as the captain of the Australian schoolgirls' volleyball team.

The 15-year-old was the youngest member of the national team and was chosen after volleyball championships held in Sydney.

 

Toni Medlin represented Australia.
Toni Medlin represented Australia. Crystal Jones

Fish prices

Prices at the Bundaberg Fish Board Market on August 30 were $3.30 a kilo for barramundi, sand mullet $1, cod $1.90, salmon $1.65, flathead $1.20, parrot $2, red emperor $3, king salmon $1.55, mullet $1.40.

Bad drivers told to pull their socks up

A letter writer, simply calling themselves "Frustrated Driver", penned a letter to the editor questioning what it was that makes Bundaberg drivers so terrible.

"Coming from Brisbane to holiday regularly in Bundaberg, I never cease to be amazed at the blatant disregard for road rules evidenced by the drivers in this city," they wrote.

"Each time I venture out on Bundaberg roads I feel I am putting my life on the line," the letter writer continues, before noting that Bundy's reputation for bad driving was famous all over Australia.

The letter writer had one word for advice for local motorists: "Bundaberg drivers, pull your socks up!"

Automation identified as a threat to jobs

The federal member for Capricornia, Dr N Everingham, described the growing use of automation as one of the "most serious problems" faced by Australia.

"It has been estimated that by the end of this century, more than one third of the jobs presently existing in the Australian economy will have disappeared if things are allowed to continue the way they are at the moment," Dr Everingham said.

 

An ad for a very 1970s car from Bundaberg Chrysler featured in a 1978 edition of the NewsMail.
An ad for a very 1970s car from Bundaberg Chrysler featured in a 1978 edition of the NewsMail. Crystal Jones
