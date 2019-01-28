Bundy housing market ranks top 10 in Australia

BUNDABERG is in the top 10 cities for most affordable housing in Australia.

An international housing market ranked the Rum City as the tenth most affordable housing market in the country.

It comes after the Fifteenth Annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey for the third quarter of 2018 was released.

The new survey measures housing affordability across the world by comparing median prices with median household incomes.

Internationally, Bundy came in as the 240th market for most affordable housing, tying with Christchurch in New Zealand and Vallejo in the United States.

The data recorded Bundaberg as having a median housing price of $290,000 - significantly cheaper than Fraser Coast's median price of $320,000, who came in at number 16 for the most affordable housing markets in Australia.

Even more cost effective was Gladstone, whose median price came in at $260,000.

As a result of Gladstone's median household income ($90,000) and low media housing price, the city was ranked as the most affordable housing market in Australia and the 49th most affordable in the world.

Bundaberg, with its median household income of $53,4000, was ranked 272 internationally.

Despite the discouraging number, the Rum City is not alone. Of the 23 Australian cities and towns included in the Demographia report, only Gladstone was actually deemed to be affordable.

Bundaberg and Fraser Coast were both deemed "severely unaffordable” due to their Housing Affordability Rating, which the report bases on house price to household income ratio.

Like Bundy, Mackay also ranked among the top 10 cities in Australia with the most affordable housing, coming in at number five domestically and 178 internationally.

The coastal city was reported as having a median price of $335,000 and a median household income of $77,900, resulting in a "moderately unaffordable” rating.

Based on its median housing price of $265,000 and median household income of $70,500, Rockhampton was deemed "seriously unaffordable” despite ranking as the second most affordable housing market in Australia (and 135th in the world).

According to the report, the whole of Australia's housing markets are "severely unaffordable”.

"There are no affordable or moderately affordable markets in Australia ... The most affordable markets are moderately affordable, Gladstone and Rockhampton. Overall 16 markets in Australia are rated severely unaffordable. The least affordable are the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast,” the report stated.