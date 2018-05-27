Bundy households start to receive $50 electricity rebate

Bundaberg households started to receive the first $50 rebate from April 30.

HAVE you noticed a reduction in your electricity bill?

The rebate is to provide continued electricity bill relief, $200million from the dividends of government-owned corporations was used to provide households with a $50 per year electricity rebate over the next two years, $100 in total.

Bundaberg households started to receive the first $50 rebate from April 30. This rebate is in addition to any other energy rebate or concession you might be eligible for.

Actual payment dates vary, depending on your individual electricity billing cycle. If you don't receive your rebate by July 2018, contact your electricity provider.

The rebate is provided to residential customers who are separately charged for their electricity, including households who pay their landlord, property manager, caravan park owner or body corporate in an on-supply arrangement.