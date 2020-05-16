Bundy hot spots open for business
IT’S business as usual for some as restrictions continue to ease, allowing local eateries to resume operations.
As of today, up to 10 people are permitted to dine in at restaurants, pubs and RSLs in Queensland, while bars and gaming facilities will remain closed until further notice.
Bundaberg Tourism chief executive Katherine Reid said some businesses would remain closed for the remainder of this month.
“Many tourism attractions are finding that it will not be viable to open with only limited numbers and are planning towards June and July opening dates,” Ms Reid said.
“Our cafes and restaurants around the region are still offering some delicious and creative takeaway options.
“Inviting our friends and family to come and visit and play in our backyard is more important than ever and in these first stages of easing restrictions the support of the local community towards both business and promotion is vital.”
Here are just some places you can sit and have a bite to eat:
• The Deli is open from 10am – 2pm, plus takeaway. Phone 4198 3710.
• HSG at the Gardens is open from 7.30–11am, plus takeaway. Phone 4303 7711 or download the restaurant’s app.
• H20 Restaurant is open from 6–9pm and takeaway options will be available from Tuesday. Phone 4155 8788.
• Tinaberries is open from 9am – 5.30pm for drive-through, takeaway or ice-cream picnics on the lawn. Phone 4159 3001.
• The Windmill Cafe is open from 7am – 1pm, with seating available for a duration of one hour, plus takeaway. Phone 4130 5906.
Many businesses are still offering takeaway meals, including Rise the Bakehouse, Kacy’s Motel and Water St Kitchen, among others.
Is your business open? Send me an email at
rhylea.millar@news-mail.com.au.