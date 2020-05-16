Bundy hot spots open for business

FEELING PECKISH: Up to 10 patrons can dine in at some restaurants, pubs and RSLs from today, in Queensland. Bundaberg’s The Deli can make a cob loaf for customers, whether they are dining in or taking away. Picture: Mike Knott.

FEELING PECKISH: Up to 10 patrons can dine in at some restaurants, pubs and RSLs from today, in Queensland. Bundaberg’s The Deli can make a cob loaf for customers, whether they are dining in or taking away. Picture: Mike Knott.

IT’S business as usual for some as restrictions continue to ease, allowing local eateries to resume operations.

As of today, up to 10 people are permitted to dine in at restaurants, pubs and RSLs in Queensland, while bars and gaming facilities will remain closed until further notice.

FEELING PECKISH: Up to 10 patrons can dine in at some restaurants, pubs and RSLs from today, in Queensland. Bundaberg’s The Deli can make a cob loaf for customers, whether they are dining in or taking away. Picture: Mike Knott.

Bundaberg Tourism chief executive Katherine Reid said some businesses would remain closed for the remainder of this month.

“Many tourism attractions are finding that it will not be viable to open with only limited numbers and are planning towards June and July opening dates,” Ms Reid said.

“Our cafes and restaurants around the region are still offering some delicious and creative takeaway options.

SUPPORT LOCAL: Bundaberg Tourism CEO Katherine Reid encourages the community to support local businesses as they start to resume operations in the upcoming months. Picture: Contributed.

“Inviting our friends and family to come and visit and play in our backyard is more important than ever and in these first stages of easing restrictions the support of the local community towards both business and promotion is vital.”

Here are just some places you can sit and have a bite to eat:

• The Deli is open from 10am – 2pm, plus takeaway. Phone 4198 3710.

Warm Welcome: Bawuli, Leticia, Shannon, Tarron and Adam from The Deli, are excited to reopen. Picture: Mike Knott.



• HSG at the Gardens is open from 7.30–11am, plus takeaway. Phone 4303 7711 or download the restaurant’s app.

WARM WELCOME: Dion Taylor from HSG At The Gardens is grateful for the support. Picture: Mike Knott.



• H20 Restaurant is open from 6–9pm and takeaway options will be available from Tuesday. Phone 4155 8788.

• Tinaberries is open from 9am – 5.30pm for drive-through, takeaway or ice-cream picnics on the lawn. Phone 4159 3001.

WARM WELCOME: Tinaberries Camille Le Borgne and Clem Roudaut. Picture: Mike Knott.



• The Windmill Cafe is open from 7am – 1pm, with seating available for a duration of one hour, plus takeaway. Phone 4130 5906.

WARM WELCOME: The Windmill Cafe's Joey Caruana said he is feeling positive about the news of easing restrictions. Picture: Mike Knott.

Many businesses are still offering takeaway meals, ­including Rise the Bakehouse, Kacy’s Motel and Water St Kitchen, among others.





Is your business open? Send me an email at

rhylea.millar@news-mail.com.au.