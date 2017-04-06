Bundy hospital was right to sack specialist, review finds

AN INDEPENDENT investigation has supported the decision to sack a Bundaberg Hospital doctor over allegations he was drinking on the job.

In December, the NewsMail reported a specialist had been fired after a period of suspension because he had been allegedly under the influence while at work.

That same month, the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service commissioned a review to examine aspects of its recruitment and clinician credentialing processes, after the specialist failed to adhere to the conditions on his Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency registration.

The agency's records showed his medical registration is subject to several restrictions, including some not publicly available because of "privacy concerns”.

The review has finally been completed.

Conditions that are available publicly include the need for mentoring and to tell the doctor's employer about his registration restrictions.

WBHHS CEO Adrian Pennington said the evidence from the review - carried out by a lawyer and principal of a private organisation independent from Queensland Health - supported the decision to dismiss the specialist.

Mr Pennington said the review's recommendations also reaffirmed WBHHS's actions to strengthen some of its recruitment and credentialing systems and processes.

"Our paramount consideration is always the safety and quality of our care, and by extension the quality of our clinicians,” he said.

"We felt it was important to commission an external review to ensure we had an independent perspective on the way we recruit and credential clinicians.

"But we also acted of our own accord to identify some systems and processes that we believe could have worked better, and had implemented enhancements to these prior to the conclusion of the investigation.

"It was pleasing the recommendations supported the actions we had already taken.”