Bundy Hospital steps up war on killer disease

BUNDABERG Hospital will receive $6.8 million to deliver more endoscopies as demand for the potentially lifesaving procedure surges across the state.

The funding is part of the State Government's $160 million endoscopy blitz for the next four years to deliver 50,000 more endoscopies across Queensland.

Bundaberg Hospital will receive $1.7 million each year for the next four years.

The number of endoscopies being performed at Queensland public hospitals has risen by 80% during the past five years.

About five years ago, Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service listened to clinicians' concerns and acted to cut endoscopy waiting times.

"We had a number of patients who were sitting on our endoscopy list for considerable period of time before they were found to have cancer,” Bundaberg Hospital director of surgery, Dr Bee Kiat Ang, said.

"They ended up with a delayed cancer diagnosis and in fact were incurable at the time.

"This was brought to the attention of management and the former director here and they put more resources into scopes.”

In 2014/15 endoscopy category 4 waiting times were 388 days, with recommended timeframes of 30 days.

Today, the waiting time is 25 days.

Dr Ang said the hospital had streamlined the journey from the time a patient saw their GP and got a referral to when they arrived at the hospital.

From January to March this year, 97% of all Bundaberg Hospital patients (including Category 6) were scoped within four weeks.

Dr Ang said endoscopies were vital in detecting bowel and colon cancers and polyps.