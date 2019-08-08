Bundy horticulture tipped to boom thanks to consumer demand

GROWING DEMAND: Peter Gooday and Charley Xia of ABARES were both speakers at the ABARES Regional Outlook conference in Bundaberg yesterday.

GROWING DEMAND: Peter Gooday and Charley Xia of ABARES were both speakers at the ABARES Regional Outlook conference in Bundaberg yesterday. Geordi Offord

FARMERS from around the region got the chance to network and look at the latest commodity data at yesterday's ABARES Regional Outlook Conference - and things are looking good.

The bureau is predicting cattle prices to remain firm in the next financial year and also for the sugar prices to see a moderate rise next crushing season.

ABARES commodity analyst Charley Xia made a presentation on the commodity outlook and issues.

"Wide Bay is such a diverse region,” he said.

"The region is positioned quite well with such a diverse range of agricultural production.

"For cattle we're predicting prices to remain firm or rise marginally and that's because of international demand for our frozen beef exports.

"In the sugar industry at the moment prices are quite low and that's because of two consecutive years of rising international production out of India and Thailand, we think those factors have caused production to rise on the international market.”

Mr Xia said horticulture is also seeing strong growth especially in exports.

"In the Bundaberg region it's mandarins and macadamias, avocado prices are also high,” he said.

"We think (avocado prices) will fall in the next couple of years because of strong domestic production coming on line, especially coming out of Queensland and Western Australia.

"We think it has a very strong potential in the domestic market to compete against New Zealand imports.”

He said Australia's demand for fresh vegetables would also benefit the region.

"Australian consumers demand high quality vegetables all year round,” he said.

"For the Bundaberg and Wide Bay growing regions, with its supply window and diverse range of production, that's going to benefit a lot of the growers.”

The conference also included a presentation from chief commodity analyst Peter Gooday, who spoke about national and international issues affecting Queensland.

"I spoke a bit about the impact of the drought on farm incomes, which in some areas has been especially bad, but nationally the average hasn't come down as much as it has in other droughts because it hasn't been as widespread,” he said.

"Prices for some of the commodities have held up pretty well, the livestock prices in particular were very good so that helped a little bit.

"What we're predicting this financial year is for production to be down a bit, that's mainly because we're not expecting as high a level of turn off of cattle and sheep because people will be looking to rebuild a bit providing it does rain at some point.”