Bundy horse on the verge of history

Ten Taubada's is aiming for four straight race wins in Bundy in four straight meetings. Photo by Richard Gosling

RACING: Bundaberg horse Ten Taubada’s will look to join some elite company when the next meet is held at Thabeban Park today.

The Bundaberg Race Club will host its fourth meet with TAB and races shown on Sky Racing after the coronavirus pandemic created zones, which allowed Bundy to host events.

And in the first three meets one horse, Ten Taubada’s, has dominated, winning in all three meets so far.

The Darryl Gardiner-trained gelding has now won seven races overall in his career.

The gelding now has a chance to join one other horse that has won four races in a row at four straight Bundy meets.

Davey, trained by David Deans, won four races in a row from late 2017 to the start of 2018.

It is the only horse since 2011 to achieve the feat.

There have been others that have won three in row, just like Ten Taubada’s, but haven’t been able to claim four in a row at successive meets.

This includes Al’s Briefs, Snip n Away, White Cap and Twogundan.

Ten Taubada’s has a good chance of winning four in a row with the Bundy horse only facing four other horses in today’s race.

It must beat Al’s Briefs, a stablemate, to get the mark.

The race, which is race two, is one of six to be held at the club today.

The others have at least eight horses in each one.

The racing starts at 1.17pm with no spectators allowed into the venue to watch the race.

All races will be on Sky Racing with tips for the day below.

Bundaberg race caller Jarrod Wessel’s tips.

Race 1 – Tricky race to assess.

Marcheky Boy finished second last week and can only be improved further.

Mr Noddy has been good at his past 3 starts and can run well. So too Isis Brumby.

Race 2 – Any of the five can win here.

Ten Taubada’s is in ripping form.

Looks the hardest to beat. Daunting Queen has superb Rockhampton form and Layla’s Lad is suited at the weights.

Race 3 – Lucky Machu was a Little Plain last time out but I’m expecting him to run better today.

Elusive Element will be right in the picture again.

Race 4 – Mahratta destroyed them by eight lengths last week.

Drops in weight and should be winning again.

Crisscross and Gossiaux look the main dangers.

Race 5 – Eight Over has to lump 62.5kg but has a clear class edge here.

Easily won his only track start and looks super tough to beat.

Godfather’s Girl also a chance.

Race 6 – Tough race to finish. Wild Element finds probably the easiest race he’s contested in a while.

Looks suited at the weights. Plunge won his maiden well last week and can be competitive again.