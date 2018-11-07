Bundy horse is a queen of sand

EDGES IN FRONT: The William Melvin trained Need Finance, ridden by jockey Pietro Romeo, takes out the East End Hotel Handicap over 850m at Thabeban Park.

EDGES IN FRONT: The William Melvin trained Need Finance, ridden by jockey Pietro Romeo, takes out the East End Hotel Handicap over 850m at Thabeban Park. Mike Knott BUN061118RACE6

RACING: Life is a beach, literally, for Bundaberg-trained horse Need Finance.

For trainer William Melvin that is the secret to his mare winning on race day.

Need Finance was one of the main winners of the day at Melbourne Cup day at the Bundaberg Race Club.

The five-year-old won by 1.8 lengths over Solgaze and Ararrac in the East End Hotel Handicap (850m).

It was Need Finance's sixth win this year on sand and second in consecutive weeks since making the move from Cairns.

"She had 20 starts (up there) and only ever won one placing,” Melvin said after the race.

"Every time she races on sand, she just keeps getting better.

"She is five to six lengths better on sand.”

Need Finance has finished in the top three in 12 of the 21 races competed in this year.

Melvin said the success on the sand comes from visits to the beach and a decision from him not to gallop her too much.

"She's happy and works on the beach all the time, she loves it,” he said

"She misses a lot of work (after race meets), I just don't gallop her.

"She's so good on the sand track.”

Melvin said it was a good meet after his second horse More Worldly finished fifth in the same race.

He said the horse was short of a run and did everything right in his return.

Melvin expects big results from him soon as he gets used to racing again after moving from Victoria recently.

Melvin wasn't the only Bundy trainer successful on the day with Darryl Gardiner winning race one and race three.

Gardiner won the Rum City Foods Maiden Plate (850m) with Mr Phenomenal before claiming the Dick Bitcon Memorial Class 2 Plate (1090m) with Dirty Rascal.

COMFORTABLE WIN: Mr Phenomenal cruises home in race one at Thabeban Park. Mike Knott BUN061118RACE22

"He's just a really good horseman, he knows his horses inside out,” Jockey Kelly Gates said about Gardiner after riding Mr Phenomenal to victory.

"It was probably the easiest horse I've led to victory in a long time.

"He pretty much just did it on his own, I didn't have to do too much.”

Kelly has good form in Bundaberg, winning a race in three of the past four Melbourne Cup days at Thabeban Park.

The winners have all come on horses trained by Gardiner.

Kelly doesn't know why she was successful on this day but said she was happy to have it happen.

In the final two races of the day the Glenn Richardson trained Schindler won race four with the Lindsay Anderson trained Clouds winning race five, which was the Burnett to the Beach feature event.