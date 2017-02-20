Bundy man loses car after alleged burn-out

Police were out in force at the weekend.

A HIGH speeding offence and an alleged hoon were two of the most serious traffic incidents police responded on the region's roads at the weekend.

It was a costly start to the weekend for a young driver after the black Holden Commodore he was driving was seized by police.

He was allegedly caught doing a burnout along Hughes Rd at Bargara about 9.30pm Friday.

Police charged the 23-year-old Gooburrum man with driving a car in a way that makes unnecessary noise or smoke.

As part of Queensland's tough anti-hoon laws, as the incident was allegedly the driver's second Type 1 offence within five years, it resulted in an automatic forfeiture of the car.

Under the laws, Type 1 offences also include dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, careless driving, organising, promoting or taking part racing and speed trials or evading police.

The incident wasn't the only reckless matter police dealt with at the weekend, with a 54-year-old Rush Creek motorcyclist allegedly caught speeding at 142kmh in a 100kmh zone along the Bruce Hwy at Isis River.

He was stopped by the Maryborough Road Policing Unit about 2.40pm Sunday.

He faces a $1137 fine, six-month licence suspension and the loss of eight demerit points if convicted.