Bundy hoon drives 140kmh in a 60 zone with no headlights

HOON driver Brodie Groat will stay in jail after recklessly driving his Holden 140kmh in a 60km zone at midnight with no headlights.

Frightened drivers phoned 000 about 12.30am on January 29 when they spotted Groat on Maryborough St, but he managed to evade police.

Groat, 20, who has been in custody since his arrest, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, driving unlicensed - repeat offender, five counts of stealing, wilful damage, assault and obstructing police. He also pleaded guilty to other lesser offences.

The thefts included stealing a tyre worth $500.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said his offending was very serious and sought a sentence of 18 months jail for the dangerous operation offence, 50 days jail for failing to stop and a two-year licence disqualification.

Snr Cnst Blunt said Groat, aged 19 at the time, had been on a suspended jail sentence for previous offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and entering premises and had already been held in custody 117 days.

Defence lawyer Thomas Bray said Groat had some personal developmental challenges and had grown up in an unsettled environment.

Mr Bray said Groat's mother kicked him out because of the repeat offending and attempts at obtaining full-time work had failed and he was now hoping to gain employment on fishing trawlers.

Mr Bray said Groat told police about his driving at speed.

"When he is not occupied he finds himself committing offences," he said.

"It is a serious example of dangerous operation. And fortunately it did not end up worse."

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Groat the way he drove "significantly endangered" other road users that night.

She said it caused so much alarm that people phoned the police.

"You are 20 and have accrued a significant criminal history. You have been given many opportunities by the court but you continue to offend," she said.

Ms Merrin said his jail sentences would get longer if he continued to offend as the court would not tolerate this.

However, Ms Merrin said she was mindful of how young he was and that he was now trying to get some life skills to become gainfully employed.

She said the way he drove would ordinarily attract imprisonment but she would not do that and instead give him a significant benefit of rehabilitation.

Groat was sentenced to 18 months' jail and disqualified from driving for two years.

He was given 50 days jail for failing to stop, to be served concurrently with the main sentence.

With time already served a parole release date was set for July 28, after six months in jail.