Bundy home could sell for $2m...and still amazing value

WATERFONT PROPERTY: Aaron Thompson and Scott Mackey outside 54 Barolin Esplanade Coral Cove. Mike Knott BUN230419BAR2

A HUGE home with uninterrupted ocean views has been opened up to expressions of interest, more than 13 years after it last changed hands.

The home, built in 1992 on a mammoth 2414sqm block, was last sold in 2006.

Back then, the selling price for the beachfront property was at Coral Cove $1.43 million.

Before that it sold in 2003 for $1.25 million.

But now, the price is expected to go higher again with recent sales in the area indicating a price of $2 million is achievable.

With five bedrooms and five bathrooms all under 1200sqm of living space, the home is spacious defined.

It boasts 154sqm of covered outdoor living space, with a paved courtyard and 15m inground saltwater pool.

A 37m entrance way and hallway lead directly to the back yard, which has ocean views.

Remax Precision Bundaberg licensee Scott Mackey said the home represented great value.

Mr Mackey said, according to Price Finder, a nearby property on a large block sold for $2.1 million in 2014.

The property at 251 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara, sits on a 1156sqm block, smaller than the Coral Cove's oceanfront block.