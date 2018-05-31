61% more insolvencies filed in Bundaberg in latest quarter

New data released by the Australian Financial Security Authority yesterday revealed a shocking rise in individuals racking up insolvencies.

FIFTY-THREE insolvencies were filed in Bundaberg between January and March.

Last quarter, 20 more people filed insolvencies compared to the December quarter.

This is a 61 per cent increase.

The NewsMail's data analysis focused on all individuals who entered any type of personal insolvency, including bankruptcies.

Broken down by the number of debtors with business and non-business-related personal insolvencies, AFSA's numbers revealed 41 of the insolvencies were non-business related (77 per cent).

This was up 15 people - or 58 per cent - compared to the December quarter.

The number of people who entered a new debt or personal insolvency agreement related to business was 12 (five, or 71 per cent, more than in the previous quarter).

Faring worse was Gladstone, where 59 insolvencies were filed from January to March.

This was only up three (or 5 per cent) compared to the December quarter, however.

Falling considerably below this was Hervey Bay.

There were a total of 37 debtors in the region last quarter, five of whom entered a new debt or personal insolvency agreement related to business.

The remaining 32 were not business related.

Insolvency practice leader for Shine Lawyers, Luke Whiffen, said people should seek advice when debts were unmanageable so all options available could be explored and considered before the situation became irretrievable.

"Advice may be sought from a lawyer experienced in handling such matters, an accountant, a financial counselling service or a registered liquidator or trustee," he said.

"It is important for someone who feels they have unmanageable debts to be proactive and get advice early. "We often find that bankruptcy or liquidation could have been avoided if advice was sought earlier."

Mr Whiffen said that because Bundaberg was a regional community, he expected to see "cascading corporate insolvencies or bankruptcies in the region due to the significant economic interdependence of individuals and companies and the lack of diversification in the local economy".

The Bankruptcy Act 1966 includes three broad types of personal insolvency: Bankruptcy and Debt and Personal Insolvency agreements.

A personal insolvency is a former arrangement to help people manage their debts.