Bundy High team proves they're up to the challenge

The Bundaberg State High School team. From left is Rachel Christensen, Tiarn Johannesen, Indy Burt and Alice Darlison.

The Bundaberg State High School team. From left is Rachel Christensen, Tiarn Johannesen, Indy Burt and Alice Darlison. Contributed

WINNERS are grinners- that's the case for a Bundaberg State High School team who have just walked away with the top trophy for their efforts in the School Business Challenge.

The team of Rachel Christensen, Alice Darlison, Tiarn Johannesen and Indy Burt won the CQUniversity Round 1 event.

CQUniversity Business Lecturer Tim Whan attended a school assembly this week to present the trophy.

He said participating teams were challenged to correctly answer 10 multiple choice questions on each of four topic areas: Accounting; Management & Business; Economics & Law; and Current Affairs/General Knowledge.

"Each member of the winning team in Round 1 will receive a $1500 CQUniversity Scholarship, provisional upon their enrolment in the School of Business & Law at CQUniversity,” he said.

"In addition, the winning School receives a perpetual trophy and a cash prize of $500.”

Winning teams from eight CQUni campus areas will compete in national finals on July 24.

Dean of Business & Law, Professor Lee Di Milia says the Round 1 winners will compete in the national final via videoconference links.

"The Schools' Business Challenge is helping us to smooth the transition for students between high school and university,” Professor Di Milia says.

"The challenge is now in its fourth year and we have had the biggest number of schools enter the competition, including one in Victoria.

"The School of Business and Law is looking forward to welcoming high school students into its courses.”

Bundaberg State High School Principal Karen McCord said she was very proud of the students' achievements.

"Competitions such as this are a fabulous way for students across all our schools to not only get together and compete but to network as they apply what they have been learning about in their courses,” Ms McCord said.

"I know that our staff and students are very proud of their achievements this year and they deserve to be,” she said.

"We look forward to the next stage of the competition.

"Thanks to CQUni staff for their ongoing support of schools and our business students.

"This competition is something our staff and students look forward to annually.”

Bundaberg North State High School teacher Stacey Cowan says the CQUni School Business Challenge is a highlight of her school's business and accounting calendar.

"Outstanding students from our school look forward to the Challenge and the opportunity to go to CQUni and get a feel for what our local university has to offer,” Dr Cowan said.

"We are grateful for CQUni's continuing support of our school.”

Runners-up were the Bundaberg North State High School team of Georgia Douglass, Brittany Wardley, Britney Callaghan, and Emma Deighton (who is already enrolled at CQUni through the Start Uni Now program).