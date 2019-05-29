Bundy High students take the win

WINNERS: Team Venom made up of Brayden Shield, Jack Dennien, DeAndre Till, Declan Lynch, Hunter Gesch, Harlan Cottle, Braith Wilmshurst and Owen Scherer took out first place.

BUNDABERG State High School has taken out top prize at this year's human-powered vehicle event, Capricorn Coast Full Throttle.

The senior boys "Venom” claimed the win with 196 laps at at top speed of 68km/h with the senior girls "The Hornets” taking out first of the senior girls and third overall.

All up 23 teams from schools in Emerald, Maryborough, Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Gladstone and the Gold Coast made the trip to Yeppoon for the annual event.

Bundaberg State High School teacher and coach Darren Dunn said students had been preparing since February, but the work wasn't done yet.

All eyes are now on the next race in Mackay.

"We're extremely proud, they put in a lot of hours in the shed and getting the bike prepared,” he said.

"The senior boys had a new bike, we didn't have the best feeling about it in the lead up because there were a few problems with it, but they rode it beautifully and won their class by 14 laps.

"The girls were the only girls team there so I set them a challenge of seeing how many of the other teams they could beat and they came third overall.”

The win was particularly sweet for the boys who had been chasing a win for six years.

Mr Dunn said the human-powered vehicle events were becoming more popular across the state.

"This is the first year we have the Queensland super series...it all leads up to the big event in Maryborough in September which sees up to 140 bikes.”

Team Venom was made up of Brayden Shield, Jack Dennien, DeAndre Till, Declan Lynch, Hunter Gesch, Harlan Cottle, Braith Wilmshurst, Owen Scherer.

Team Hornet was Shakaya Templeton, Kaylah Parker, Lucy Dennien, Sophie Orpin, Cassie Ash, Sophie Harbourne, Lana Moore, Tiarna Law.