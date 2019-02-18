Menu
A fight breaks out at Bundaberg North State High School.
Bundy high school fight remains unsolved: Police

Toni Benson-Rogan
26th Feb 2019 3:03 PM
THE MATTER of a violent brawl which broke out at a Bundaberg high school last week remains unsolved after local police spoke with a number of people in relation to the event.

The Bundaberg Child Protection and Investigation Unit has spoken to multiple people since the fight occurred last Monday morning at Bundaberg North State High School, and have heard varying versions and defences from interviewees.

A complaint was made to police by one of the students involved on the same day as the fight regarding assault causing bodily harm, as the teen sustained a black eye from the incident, and an investigation began.

The fight had been filmed and shared across social media, showing a girl wielding a screwdriver as well as being kicked and kneed in the head.

