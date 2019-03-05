Bundy health organisations clash: Dr denies support lacking

TWO health organisations are at loggerheads over the wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the Bundaberg region.

Primary Health Network Wide Bay board chairman Dr Peter Dobson has disputed a full page IWC advertisement in Saturday's NewsMail, but failed to address specific questions from the newspaper.

The advertisement, "PHN conflict of interest is raised in community”, said the IWC had serious concerns about an indigenous health program in the Bundaberg region and feared indigenous people were missing crucial support.

The specific issue relates to the delivery of Integrated Team Care funding. The organisation has sought legal advice and taken its concerns to the federal health minister.

The ITC program is designed to provide support and services for indigenous chronic disease sufferers and work hand-in-hand with the Care Coordination and Supplementary Services program.

Both are being run by the PHN in the Bundaberg region.

Last Monday IWC general manager Wayne Mulvany said the slashing of funds for a potentially "life changing” technology to help indigenous diabetes patients had forced IWC to fund the new technology.

He said the region's PHN indigenous-specific program was meant to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders with chronic diseases.

But the ITC program has ended funding for a device that provides continuous glucose monitoring via a non-invasive scanner and sensor duo.

On Tuesday PHN CEO Pattie Hudson said $50,000 was still available from its $120,000 annual budget - and they looked forward to working with IWC.

After the advertisement appeared Dr Dobson said the PHN was "absolutely dedicated to the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait people in the region”.

He said this was evidenced by the nearly 3000 occasions of services delivered by the PHN in Wide Bay from July to December last year under the ITC program.

These services included transport and access to medical appointments, provision of medical aids like CPAP machines, mobility aids and diabetes monitoring equipment, and chronic disease management sessions, Dr Dobson said.

"The PHN has demonstrated a commitment to equity of access, and the provision of safe, quality, primary health care services for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities,'' he said.

Dr Dobson said he wanted to allay any concerns in the Bundaberg community about the ongoing funding of ITC services.