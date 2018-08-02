Bundy health boom: Plans unveiled for new dental surgery

PLANS LODGED: A new dental surgery is proposed for this site at 34 Princess St, East Bundaberg.

PLANS LODGED: A new dental surgery is proposed for this site at 34 Princess St, East Bundaberg. Google Maps

THE city's boom of development activity centring on health projects looks set to continue, with plans to build a new dental surgery in East Bundaberg submitted for assessment.

The development applications seeks approval to construct a purpose-built two-storey facility on vacant land at 34 Princess St, between Bristol paints and a mixed-use commercial premise.

The material change of use application would enable East Side Dental to relocating to the new site from its existing tenancy at 16 Princess St (pictured), allowing the business to grow.

The new building would be 232.4m2, covering 22.7% of the 1012m2 site.

"The proposal is contemporary in design and it is believed will add to and improve the aesthetic of the area,” it states.

"The business will be conducted during standard hours of operation of 8am - 5pm Monday to Friday.

"Weekends will be by appointment only.”

On-site parking would allow for 13 carparks, one SRV park and four bicycle parks.

"There is also a setdown area for an ambulance within the driveway adjacent to the entry.

The proposed dental surgery coincides with an application for a new private day surgery hospital, and adds to a growing number of health products in the pipeline.

A new doctors surgery along Bargara Rd is nearing completion and the state government is set to prepare a case study for a new or revamped Bundaberg Hospital.