Bundy health board sees a change with new members

THE Governor of Queensland has appointed three new board members for the Bundaberg Health Services Foundation.

Only months ahead of its 20th birthday, the volunteer-run foundation was approved for a new Chairperson and two members.

The role of the foundation's board, which is separate to Bundaberg Hospital, is to oversee the operations of the foundation and set policies for members to carry out.

Chairperson Daryl Corpe said its "charter is to raise money to fund the purchase and the provision of health services to the hospital and the community”.

"We carry out various fundraising activities and enterprises to raise money,” he said.

One being the cafe at the hospital, Thirst Aid, which the foundation runs.

"The cafe provides us with funds to carry out really important functions at the hospital, like the provision of the rotary lodge, which provides accommodation to families of patients of the hospital overnight at a very reasonable rate,” Mr Corpe said.

"That's one of the really important things the foundation funds and does.

"We also have a lot of volunteer people that work in the hospital and we coordinate those activities.

"The foundation provides a lot of vital services that otherwise wouldn't exist.”

Mr Corpe has been acting chair for more than 12 months. He has been on the board since 2010.

"It's a bureaucratic process. You are acting chair until the government approves you to be chair,” he told the NewsMail.

In addition to Mr Corpe as chairperson, the Bundaberg Health Services Foundation made recommendations to put forward Patricia Mears and Brant Duff each as members of the board.

"I've been on the foundation board for eight years, but people come onto the foundation and provide voluntary services and leave after a period of time,” Mr Corpe said.

"The board is very thankful to those people who provide services voluntarily.”

Mr Corpe told the NewsMail the two new board members each brought value to the team, with Ms Mears having experience in media, marketing and commerce and Mr Duff a long history in rotary and not-for-profits and business.

"Both of them have good qualities to be on the board,” Mr Corpe said.

Board members have to be reaffirmed every three years.

The Bundaberg Health Services Foundation started in 1999.